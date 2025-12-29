Azov denies Russian claims of capturing Rodynske in Donetsk region. Fighting for the city continues

The Russians are using their usual tactics: stormtroopers enter the city, shoot propaganda with a flag, and then die

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Russian propagandists claimed control over the town of Rodynske in Donetsk region. 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" said that this is fake information.

"These statements are fake and are intended to create the impression of Russian forces advancing and sow panic in Ukrainian society," the military said.

According to them, the enemy is trying to create a suitable image for social media, using the usual tactics of infiltrating small infantry groups into the settlement. The Russian occupiers are installing their tricolor and filming a video about allegedly taking control of the entire settlement.

But such groups are actively destroyed by the Defense Forces, Azov noted.

As of 15:40 on December 29, search and strike operations continue in Rodynske to destroy Russian attack aircraft. Defensive battles are underway for the town.

Azov called for trusting the official reports of the Defense Forces and not spreading Russian disinformation.

Rodynske (screenshot of the Deepstate map)