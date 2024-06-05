Biden will meet with Zelenskyy twice in two weeks – in France and Italy

Joe Biden flies to France to take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy during World War II

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joe Biden (Photo: ERA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

US President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in France this week, and in Italy next week, announced Jake Sullivan, the US President's National Security Adviser.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"In Normandy he'll have the opportunity to sit down with President Zelenskyy and have an engagement with him to talk about the state of play in Ukraine and how we can continue and deepen our support for Ukraine. He will also have an opportunity several days later to see president Zelenskyy again at the G7 in Italy," he said.

Biden is flying to France to take part in commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy during World War II.

According to AFP, on June 7, the Ukrainian leader will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. It is expected that they will discuss the situation regarding the intensification of Russian strikes on the front line and the issue of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Biden himself will not attend the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. US Vice President Kamala Harris has been officially approved as Washington's reprsentative.