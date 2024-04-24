Biden signs Ukraine aid bill

On April 23, the bill was approved by the Senate

President Joe Biden has signed laws to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as was announced during a briefing at the White House.

On April 24, the American president signed a package of laws passed by Congress, which provides for the allocation of additional military and economic aid to Ukraine of $61 billion, as well as assistance to other US allies – Israel and Taiwan.

"I just signed a security assistance bill. It's going to make America safer, it's going to make the world safer. It's going to help our partners so they can defend themselves," Biden said.

The president assured that the next package of military aid to Ukraine will be sent "in the next few hours.

