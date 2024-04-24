Senate passes bill on aid to Ukraine. Biden vows to sign document into law immediately

Photo: EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US Senate voted to approve additional funding to allies: Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in the amount of $95.3 billion, according to a broadcast of a meeting of the upper chamber of Congress on April 24, which was shown live.

79 Congress members voted "for", 17 were "against".

On April 20, the House of Representatives supported the bill on providing additional aid to Ukraine in the amount of $60.84 billion.

Thus, both chambers of Congress approved the aid to the allies, and now the document must be signed by President Joe Biden.

The White House said that the president is ready to sign it today, April 24, in order to start sending weapons to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"I want to thank Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and all of the bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate who voted for this bill. This critical legislation will make our nation and world more secure as we support our friends who are defending themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin," said the American leader.

On April 17, 2024, the White House announced that Biden promises to sign the document "immediately" as soon as the bill is approved by lawmakers.

On April 21, the head of the US Senate Committee on Intelligence said that America could begin sending military equipment to Ukraine, including long-range ATACMS missiles, by the end of the week.

On April 22, Politico wrote that the Biden administration is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine that will include armored vehicles, in addition to artillery and air defense.

On April 23, Reuters reported that the United States is preparing a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.