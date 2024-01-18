Biden after meeting with Congress members: Further delay in aid would be a disaster

The president comments on the outcome of the meeting with US congressmen regarding funding for aid to Ukraine

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

The majority of American lawmakers support providing additional military aid to Ukraine, but further delays from a minority could lead to a "disaster", believes President Joe Biden. He made these remarks in a comment to journalists, as reported by the White House press service.

When asked about his outlook on aid to Ukraine after yesterday's meeting with Congress members, Biden stated, "I think the vast majority of members of Congress support aid to Ukraine. The question is whether or not a small minority is going to hold it up, which would be — which would be a disaster".

