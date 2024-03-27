Taxing billionaires could help fund further US aid to defend Ukraine against "butcher" Putin – Biden

US President Joe Biden proposed to raise the corresponding tax from the current 8.2% to 25%, bringing in up to $400 billion over 10 years

Joe Biden (Photo: ERA/ YURI GRIPAS)

US President Joe Biden called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a "butcher" at a meeting with voters in the state of North Carolina, adding that the United States could protect Ukraine from him if it increased taxes for American billionaires.

If the tax for billionaires were raised from the current 8.2% to 25%, the budget would collect up to $400 billion over the next 10 years, he said.

According to the American president, these funds could be spent, in particular, on countering Russian aggression.

"We could do so many things — consequential — including finally making sure that we take care of Ukraine from that butcher Putin," Biden explained.

On February 22, 2024, Biden called Putin a "crazy SOB."

According to a March 21 poll by The Economist, Biden is ahead of his Republican opponent Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election for the first time since August 2023.