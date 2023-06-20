Threat of Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is 'real' — Biden

The threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is real, US President Joe Biden has said, according to Reuters.

Biden made the comment about Putin's possible use of tactical nuclear weapons during a trip to California.

"When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado river drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy," the American leader recalled.

"They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons. It's real," Biden said.

On March 25, 2023, Putin announced his intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Last Wednesday, Lukashenko announced that Belarus had started receiving the first tactical nuclear weapons from Russia, and this was allegedly its "demand".

On Saturday, Biden called Putin's statement that Russia had deployed its first tactical nuclear weapon in Belarus "absolutely irresponsible".

