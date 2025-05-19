Belarus puts 125 people wanted, linked to the Kalinovsky Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Six people have already been taken into custody.

Fighters of the Kalinovsky Regiment (Illustrative photo: wkipedia)

Belarus has put 125 people on the wanted list, whom the authorities believe are connected to the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, which is fighting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Six of them have been taken into custody. This was stated by the head of the Investigative Committee of Belarus, Dmytro Gara, reports Radio Liberty.

The names of the people wanted are not given. It is also unknown whether they are soldiers of the regiment, their relatives, or people otherwise connected to the unit, which consists of Belarusian volunteers.

Last month, a Minsk court sentenced five soldiers of the Kalinovsky regiment in absentia to prison terms ranging from 12 to 20 years.

The Kalinovsky Battalion was formed in March 2022, and in May of the same year it was reorganized into a regiment.

In Belarus, the regiment is recognized as a terrorist organization.