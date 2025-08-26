Belgium is ready to send a peacekeeping contingent, and Luxembourg will help in space

At the Ukraine-Benelux format meeting, the countries announced new types of assistance

Meeting in the Ukraine-Benelux format in Odesa (Photo: MFA)

Belgium declared its readiness to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after a ceasefire, while Luxembourg offered assistance with space technologies. This was announced by the foreign ministers of the countries during a meeting of representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg in Odessa.

Benelux countries confirmed They expressed support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and announced new forms of assistance.

In particular, Belgium has stated its readiness to send a peacekeeping contingent after a peace agreement is reached.

"When a ceasefire decision is made, we are ready to participate in peacekeeping forces with the appropriate international mandate," – stated / declared / said Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot.

In turn, Xavier Bettel, the head of Luxembourg's diplomatic service, reported / announced / notified / informed / said, saying that his country would not send troops to Ukraine, but could help "in space".

"Luxembourg supports not 'boots on the ground', but 'boots in space'. Because if there is military activity of a European or international coalition, they will need telecommunications. And we are ready to provide satellite communication," said Bettel.

He added that the country could send communication specialists if needed.