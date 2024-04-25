Passed $60 billion Ukraine aid package designed to see Kyiv through 2024, White House says

On April 24, the bill on aid to Ukraine was signed by Joe Biden into law

So far, Washington has enough resources to support Ukraine through 2024, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a briefing.

Sullivan made this comment in response to a journalist's question about how long the $60 billion aid package should last.

"I anticipate that with the amount of resources we have right now we can continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs through 2024," he said.

On April 20, the US House of Representatives approved aid to Ukraine by 311 votes.

On April 23, the US Senate voted to approve additional funding for allies: Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

On the same day, the Pentagon announced a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.