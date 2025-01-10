Biden administration leaves $4B Ukraine aid for Trump to decide
The Biden administration has not yet allocated another $4 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a briefing.
"It will be just under $4 billion that will be left in authority that the next administration will get the opportunity to use for Ukraine," she said.
Singh added that the funds will remain available to support Ukraine, but the final decision on their use will rest with the administration of the incoming U.S. leader, Donald Trump.