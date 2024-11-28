Biden administration to provide $725 million military aid package to Ukraine – Reuters

The aid would be the largest use of the Presidential Drawdown Authority to rapidly release weapons from US stockpiles

The Biden administration is preparing a $725 million military aid package for Ukraine, targeting critical needs in its defense against Russian offensives, Reuters reported.

The package, expected to be one of the largest under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), may include:

Anti-tank weapons

Mines

Drones

Stinger missiles

HIMARS ammunition

Cluster munitions for GMLRS rockets

The U.S. Congress is expected to be formally notified of the package on Monday, but details and funding levels could change before President Joe Biden signs the authorization.

This assistance represents a significant use of the PDA, which allows rapid deployment of weapons from U.S. stockpiles. Previous packages ranged from $125 million to $250 million. Biden still has $4–5 billion of PDA funding authorized by Congress for Ukraine.