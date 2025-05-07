Biden: Trump is putting pressure on Ukraine in an attempt to appease Putin
Former US President Joe Biden accused the current US leader Donald Trump of putting pressure on Ukraine to cede territories to Russia to appease the Kremlin. He made this statement in an interview with the BBC.
According to Biden, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers Ukraine part of Russia. And anyone who thinks he will stop after Kyiv cedes territory as part of a peace deal is "just plain stupid.".
"I just don't understand how people think that if we allow a dictator, a bandit, to decide that he is going to seize large areas of land that do not belong to him, that this will satisfy him. I don't quite understand," said the former president.
He also stated that he was concerned about the deterioration of relations between the US and Europe under Trump. According to Biden, this will change the modern history of the world.
"This is a modern policy of appeasement... Europe will lose confidence in America's confidence and leadership," he said.
On May 2, US Vice President Vance said that the US is now at a point where Russia and Ukraine should stop fighting On May 5, Trump spoke about Putin's "three-day truce" . According to him, this is a lot if we remember how it all started He also said that Putin's ambitions have significantly dimmed in the issue of seizing Ukrainian territories
