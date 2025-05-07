Biden: Trump is putting pressure on Ukraine in an attempt to appease Putin

According to the former US president, Putin will not be satisfied even if Ukraine cedes land to him

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

Former US President Joe Biden accused the current US leader Donald Trump of putting pressure on Ukraine to cede territories to Russia to appease the Kremlin. He made this statement in an interview with the BBC.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to Biden, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers Ukraine part of Russia. And anyone who thinks he will stop after Kyiv cedes territory as part of a peace deal is "just plain stupid.".

"I just don't understand how people think that if we allow a dictator, a bandit, to decide that he is going to seize large areas of land that do not belong to him, that this will satisfy him. I don't quite understand," said the former president.

He also stated that he was concerned about the deterioration of relations between the US and Europe under Trump. According to Biden, this will change the modern history of the world.

"This is a modern policy of appeasement... Europe will lose confidence in America's confidence and leadership," he said.