Blinken arrives on visit to Kyiv amid new Russian offensive on Kharkiv

On the morning of May 14, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv for a visit to assure Ukrainians of further American support, reported Reuters and the Associated Press.

This is Blinken's first visit to the Ukrainian capital since the American Congress approved the long-awaited package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $61 billion.

Blinken hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment," said the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reporters traveling with the secretary of state.

The artillery, long-range missiles known as ATGMs, and anti-aircraft systems approved by President Joe Biden on April 24 are already being delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he added.

According to the State Department, Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials to discuss the situation on the battlefield, the impact of new US aid, long-term security, and other commitments.

Blinken confirmed the information about his visit by publishing a post on X (Twitter).

"I returned to Kyiv today to demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Russian aggression," he wrote.

On April 20, 2024, the US House of Representatives approved aid to Ukraine by 311 votes.

On April 24, the US Senate approved the aid law for Ukraine. Later, it was signed by the American president.

On the same day, the Pentagon announced a new $1 billion military aid package. On May 10, the United States announced a $400 million aid package.