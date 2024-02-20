Polish minister supports border blockade protesters: "They stand for a worthy cause"

Hetman stated he understands Zelenskyy's emotions, as "he is under tremendous pressure"

Krzysztof Hetman (Photo: Polish Government)

Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology Krzysztof Hetman has expressed his support for farmers blocking the border with Ukraine during a broadcast on Radio Zet.

"The farmers are protesting for a worthy cause. I understand they have taken to the streets. Farmers have the right to protest, and they have the right to express it in various ways," Hetman said.

He said that the protesters "are in a very difficult situation as the costs of agricultural production have skyrocketed while profitability has at the same time."

The minister agreed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's assessment that the situation is abnormal.

"I understand the emotions of the president of a country at war. The farmers' protest has nothing to do with politics. It's not the first time Zelenskyy has made quite sharp statements. I try to understand a person under tremendous pressure, though I do not agree with what he says," the politician said.

Also read: Warsaw warns farmers against blocking border as obstruction could disrupt Polish exports