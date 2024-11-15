Bloomberg: Scholz, Putin to hold first call in two years on Nov 15

Bloomberg: Scholz, Putin to hold first call in two years on Nov 15supplemented
On Friday, November 15, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to call Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
This will mark the first direct communication between the German chancellor and the Russian leader in nearly two years.
The report highlights that the conversation comes at a "critical time for Ukraine," as the country braces for its third winter under Russian attacks, with large parts of its energy infrastructure damaged or destroyed.
The last phone call between Scholz and Putin occurred in December 2022.
Updated at 4:30 PM Kyiv time: Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the conversation took place on Friday afternoon after extensive preparations. Details of the talks have not yet been disclosed.
Meanwhile, Reuters, citing a source in the German government, stated that the negotiations between Scholz and Putin lasted about an hour.