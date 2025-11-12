Bloomberg: Ukraine becomes the world's top drone producer

The country produces up to 4 million UAVs per year. Ukrainian companies are expanding their presence in the European market

Drone (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine now produces up to 4 million drones annually, ranging from simple FPV drones to long-range systems. According to Bloomberg, this makes the country one of the world's leading drone producers. For comparison, the United States produces about 100,000 military drones annually.

The increase in production was made possible by two factors: the need to respond quickly to Russian aggression and demand from NATO countries.

See also Ukrainian company tests drones for organ delivery. How much does it cost and what are the prospects

Ukrainian companies are not only supplying drones to the country's army, but are also entering the European market. They are opening factories in Europe, teaming up with partners in the EU, and attracting foreign investment. Thanks to the experience of war, Ukrainian engineers are rapidly improving drones and creating new models in just a few months.

Among the most famous examples is Skyeton, which opened a plant in Slovakia and attracted more than €10 million in investments. Raybird produces reconnaissance drones that can fly for more than a day, and FlyWell is preparing a joint production with Finnish Summa Defense.

Several key factors contribute to the development of the Ukrainian drone market, including mass production and low cost. European manufacturers produce more expensive weapons in much smaller quantities.