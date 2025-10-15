Ukraine can produce 20 million UAVs of various types in 2016 – Shmyhal

Ukraine will be able to increase production of drones with funding from partners, says Defense Minister

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

With the necessary funding, the Ukrainian industry could produce up to 20 million drones next year. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal at a briefing after a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format in Brussels.

"In 2026, we will be able to produce 20 million FPV, ISR and other drones if our partners provide the necessary funding," Shmyhal said.

He added that these are "cost-effective, fast and battle-tested solutions.".

The Defense Minister thanked the UK for active cooperation in the field of interceptor drones and for supplying 85,000 drones this year.