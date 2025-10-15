In 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with support worth about 9 billion euros, Boris Pistorius said

Borys Pistorius (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Germany will provide 400 million euros, equivalent to $465 million, for long-range drones for Ukraine. This was reported on briefing following the meeting, the German Defense Minister told Ramstein Boris Pistorius.

"Germany is providing 400 million euros for the purchase of long-range drones. This helps Ukraine to hit Russian logistics facilities beyond the front line. We are seeing some success," the German Defense Minister said.

He stated that there is a food shortage in Russia, which affects its army.

According to Pistorius, the Russian dictator To Vladimir Putin it is increasingly difficult to present this war as successful at home.

The minister also noted that Germany is providing Ukraine with support worth about EUR 9 billion this year. He mentioned the project announced at the meeting support package for EUR 2 billion, which is currently being prepared.

On October 15, the 31st partners' meeting in Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

At the previous meeting, Pistorius said that Germany had signed contracts with defense companies worth 300 million euros to produce long-range drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.