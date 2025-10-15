Hegseth threatened Russia. He promised a contribution that only the United States could make

Pentagon chief calls on all Allies to contribute to PURL initiative to supply weapons to Ukraine

Pete Hagseth (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

The United States, along with its allies, is ready to take steps to make Russia pay for its aggression against Ukraine. The statement was made at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group by Pentagon Chief of Staff Pete Hegseth, reports Bloomberg.

According to him, the United States will continue to fulfill its obligations to the Alliance, but also expects other countries to strengthen their defense capabilities.

Hegseth noted that Washington clearly understands that the most effective means of deterring Russian aggression are: first, a lethal, capable and European-led NATO, and second, a capable Ukrainian army capable of defending itself and thus continuing to deter Russian aggression.

"If this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States, along with our allies, will take the necessary steps to make Russia pay for its aggression. If we have to take that step, the U.S. Department of Defense stands ready to do its part as only the United States can," Hagesse emphasized.

Speaking after Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Pentagon chief said the United States will continue to contribute, but European allies must take the lead in defending the continent. He praised the allies for increasing investments in their own defense spending and assistance to Ukraine.

He also welcomed the PURL initiative and called on all Allies to contribute to the effort to arm Kyiv, saying that "there should be no stowaways.".

He characterized the initiative to supply weapons to Ukraine as follows: "Europe pays, the US supplies, NATO delivers".