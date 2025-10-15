Politico: Trump 'optimistic' about peace in Ukraine after Middle East deal

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

US President Donald Trump is "optimistic" about the possibility of achieving peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine after the successful exchange of hostages in the Middle East. This was reported by the newspaper Politico with reference to an unnamed White House source.

Trump has often complained that the Russia-Ukraine war is much more difficult to resolve than he initially thought, but that approach may change now that the administration is full of hope after success in the Middle East.

"President Trump has long expressed his desire to end Russia's war against Ukraine, just as he has released hostages and ended the war between Israel and Hamas," a White House official said.

The source added that Russia should be motivated to come to the negotiating table, given its military and economic situation.

"As President [Trump] has said, the war is not going according to plan for Russia, whose economy is in decline and who continues to lose thousands of lives while gaining little to no land. If they were smarter, they would have pushed harder for an agreement to end a war that has done significant damage to Russia's reputation, stop the killing, and get the country back on track," the White House spokesman emphasized.

According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly "rejected generous peace offers that would be beneficial to Russia.".

"The president remains optimistic and believes that he will be able to convince both sides to stop the senseless killings," the source said.

Trump's breakthrough in the Middle East may have bolstered his diplomatic confidence, but so far Russia has shown little or no response to his peacemaking efforts, journalists say.

The media reminded that on Friday, October 17, Trump is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is part of coordinated efforts by Ukrainians to shift the administration's attention from the Middle East to Russia.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials to hold bilateral talks before meeting at White House, reporters say.