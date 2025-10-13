The next meeting of Ramstein will be held on October 15

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The 31st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format will take place on Wednesday, October 15. About, said NATO press service.

The United Kingdom and Germany convene a Contact Group on Ukraine's defense at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The meeting will be held at the level of defense ministers.

In the Alliance clarified, the event will begin at 15:00 (16:00 Kyiv time). At 17:00 (18:00 Kyiv time), NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

Also, this information confirmed president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that on October 13, Shmyhal reported to him on the preparation of the new Ramstein. He added that the meeting would take place on Wednesday.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's priorities are air defense, and there is not just a list of necessary systems and missiles for them, but also a clear understanding of which country and on what conditions a quick supply can come from.

Also on the same day, a ministerial meeting of NATO members and the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.