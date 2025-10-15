Germany to provide €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine: what it will include

New aid from Germany will be used mainly to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, says Borys Pistorius

Germany will provide another package of military aid to Ukraine worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion). This was announced at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports ntv.

According to him, the aid will be used mainly to strengthen Ukraine's air defense against Russian attacks.

The $500 million package includes missiles for Patriot systems, radar systems, precision artillery missiles and ammunition.

Germany will also provide two additional IRIS-T air defense systems along with a large number of guided missiles.

The aid also includes anti-tank weapons, communications equipment and modern small arms.

"The developments on the battlefield in Ukraine should strengthen our resolve to continue to support Ukraine," Pistorius said.

The head of the German Defense Ministry justified the continued support by the situation on the battlefield. According to him, Russia shows no intention of ending the war and is trying to hide its failures by attacking Ukrainian cities. He noted that the Ukrainian armed forces are significantly slowing down Russia's offensive.

On October 13, it became known that Germany would spend 7 billion euros on armored vehicles as part of its rearmament.

The country also plans to invest 10 billion euros in various military drones over the coming years.