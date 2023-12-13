Zelenskyy warns US Congress of potential guerrilla war in Ukraine – Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine may have to resort to guerrilla warfare tactics if further military aid is not secured

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned American lawmakers about the possibility of a guerrilla war in Ukraine if the United States does not approve a new aid package, Bloomberg wrote, citing its own sources.

Journalists report that behind closed doors, Zelenskyy told members of Congress that Ukraine will conscript men aged 45 and over into the army (the conscription age in Ukraine ranges from 18 to 60).

Bloomberg also reports that the head of state has warned that the Defense Forces may have to resort to guerrilla warfare as military aid from allies "grows more scarce".

"The president of Ukraine should not have to come back to beg for assistance and support,," said Senator Chris Coons from the state of Delaware, one of the closest allies of US President Joe Biden.

The article says lawmakers and analysts believe the Pentagon has $4.6 billion in additional authority to use to send weapons from its stockpiles, but only $1 billion to replenish those stocks, which is not enough for a war of this intensity.

On December 6, 2023, President Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine. He emphasized that failing to stop Russian President Putin in Ukraine could allow further Russian aggression, potentially requiring direct U.S. military involvement down the line.

The White House announced that previously approved funding for Ukraine aid will be depleted by the end of 2023 without passage of a new congressional package.

Despite these concerns from the Biden administration, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has expressed confidence that Ukraine can overcome any potential pause in U.S. military assistance.