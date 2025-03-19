Bloomberg: Zelenskyy agrees not to strike Russian energy sites in call with Trump

Both sides agreed to work on further extending the cease-fire, a Bloomberg source said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported a proposal to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

Zelenskyy reportedly conveyed this message to Trump during their call on Wednesday, March 19. The source added that both sides agreed to work on further extending the cease-fire.

Bloomberg noted that the Zelenskyy-Trump conversation took place a day after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told the U.S. president he would be willing to limit attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as a first step but did not agree to a full cease-fire, which the U.S. had pushed for.

LIGA.net reached out to the Ukrainian president's office for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

On March 18, 2025, Trump called Putin, and the conversation lasted more than an hour and a half.

The Russian dictator agreed not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure for 30 days and reportedly issued the corresponding order to his military.

On March 19, the White House announced Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy. Later, the U.S. president stated the conversation lasted about an hour.