Germany sends Ukraine new military aid package with tank ammo, air defense missiles

Leopard tank (Photo: German government)

On April 29, Germany delivered a new package of military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including ammunition for Leopard tanks, grenade launchers, and other weapons, according to the German government.

In particular, Germany has transferred to Ukraine:



→ 10 Marder armored personnel carriers;

→ ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks;

→ one Skynex air defense system;

→ 30,000 rounds for Gepard;

→ IRIS-T SLM missiles;

→ one TRML-4D radar;

→ 7,500 155mm caliber ammunition;

→ one BEAVER bridge-laying tank with spare parts;

→ one DACHS armored engineer vehicle;

→ nine mine clearance systems;

→ one AMPS helicopter protection system;

→ 60 auxiliary engines;

→ six M1070 Oshkosh tank transporters;

→ 18,000 40mm caliber rounds;

→ 3,000 portable anti-tank hand grenade launchers RGW 90;

→ mortar ammunition;

→ 100,000 first aid kits;

→ 2,000 camouflage nets;

→ 2,000 ponchos.

Read also: Zelenskyy: Some U.S. aid has already started to arrive in Ukraine