Zelenskyy: Some U.S. aid has already started to arrive in Ukraine

President Zelenskyy said that the Russian army is preparing for a major offensive and that Ukraine, with the help of NATO, must thwart the enemy's plans

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

U.S. military aid has already begun arriving in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Zelenskyy said that the Russian army is preparing for a major offensive, and that is why Ukraine, in cooperation with NATO, must thwart the occupiers' plans.

"Something has already started to arrive, I will not detail what exactly. Unfortunately, not everything is here yet to supply our army and equip the appropriate number of brigades," he noted.

The Ukrainian leader also pointed out that security guarantee agreements were beneficial when Ukraine was expecting U.S. support, and the countries with which Kyiv concluded such agreements helped him strengthen Ukrainian air defenses.

Read also: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit