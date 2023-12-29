Cost of Russia's intense bombardment campaign against Ukraine on Friday may top $1 billion

At least 36 UAVs alone that Russia launched over Ukraine on December 29 could have cost it $720,000

According to journalists' calculations, the massive attack on Ukraine on Friday could have cost Russia $1.273 billion, reports Economic Pravda, based on the estimate of the cost of Russian weapons from open data and from Forbes.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 87 Russian missiles and 27 attack drones. According to preliminary data, Russian troops have used 158 projectiles against Ukraine.

→ 36 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;

→ eight X-22/X-32 cruise missiles;

→ at least 90 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles;

→ 14 S-300/S-400/Iskander-M missiles;

→ five X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

→ four X-31P anti-radar missiles;

→ one X-59 missile.

EP journalists noted that the X-47 "Kinzhal" hypersonic missile can cost $10 million or more, i.e. the total cost of five launches is $50 million.

Also, Iranian-designed Shahed-136/131 attack drones cost from $20,000 to $50,000 per unit. At least 36 such UAVs cost $720,000.

According to Forbes, the cost of the X-101 missile is $13 million. The total cost of the launched missiles is $1.17 billion, the EP writes.

Journalists noted that the cost of the X-22 missile is estimated at $1 million, that is, the total amount for the released missiles is $8 million.

The Iskander-M ballistic missile can cost $3 million, so the total cost of all launched missiles of this type will be $42 million.

Also, according to other Forbes data, the cost of the X-31P and X-59 missiles is $0.5 million each. So, the total cost should be $2.5 million.

Overall, the missiles and drones launched in Ukraine cost the Russian Federation $1,273,220,000.

From night to morning, Russian terrorized Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Konotop, Zaporizhzhya, and Cherkasy. Air defense forces shot down 114 targets out of 158.

In Dnipro, a maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit. Four people were killed and dozens were injured in the city. Two dead and 28 injured were confirmed in Kyiv. In Odesa, two people died, 15 were injured, among them two children – 6 and 8 years old.

In Zaporizhzhya, 10 people were injured and a woman died. A man died in Kharkiv, 11 people were injured. In Lviv, one person died, 15 were injured.