More than 60 killed and 160 injured: Russian missile spotter sentenced to 15 years in prison

The man was found guilty of treason, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported

Photo: The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

A court has found a Lviv resident guilty of directing Russian missiles at the Yavoriv military base in March 2022, resulting in the deaths of over 60 people, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, with a law enforcement source telling LIGA.net that the convicted man's name is Oleksandr Kostornyi.

The 73-year-old resident of Lviv was found guilty of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison and confiscation of property.

Prosecutors proved in court that the man, a former KGB officer of the USSR, had been collaborating with agents of the aggressor country's Federal Security Service (FSB) since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He collected information on the location of military facilities, weapons and critical infrastructure in the Lviv Oblast.

According to the investigation, the convict sent the enemy a map of the Yavoriv military training area via Telegram. The map depicted the locations of military camps at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. The perpetrator also indicated the locations of barracks and dormitories.

On March 13, 2022, the occupiers shelled these facilities, firing a total of more than 30 missiles. The attack resulted in more than 60 deaths and 160 injuries.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that during the court session, the spotter did not admit his guilt and showed no remorse.

