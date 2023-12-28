Bulgaria extends program of assistance to Ukrainian refugees by four months

The Bulgarian government has extended payments from the state budget to those who offer to host Ukrainian refugees

Flag of Bulgaria (Photo - pixabay.com)

The Bulgarian government decided on Thursday to extend the humanitarian support program for Ukrainian war refugees until April 30, 2024, reported The Sofia Globe.

Bulgaria has extended payments from the state budget to those who create the possibility of housing Ukrainian war refugees who received asylum in Bulgaria in accordance with the directive of the European Commission.

Sofia introduced a refugee support system shortly after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The country's government extended its validity several times, the previously approved term was to expire on December 31, 2023. The current decision extends the program for four months – until April 30, 2024.

According to official data, after the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 2,133,450 citizens of Ukraine entered Bulgaria, of which 52,125 remain in Bulgaria.

The right to asylum in Bulgaria was granted to 171,571 persons.

6,919 people are accommodated under the state support scheme.

On September 28, 2023, the Parliament of Bulgaria voted to accelerate the abandonment of maritime oil imports from Russia.

On November 18, media reported that Bulgaria plans to stop importing crude oil from Russia as early as March 2024, having decided to avoid a possible political crisis in the country.

On November 22, the Bulgarian parliament ratified the agreement on the transfer of hundreds of armored personnel carriers from the arsenal of the Bulgarian police to Ukraine.