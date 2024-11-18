Boris Johnson urges West to allow strikes on Russia, set NATO timeline for Ukraine

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the need to resolve Ukraine's future, stating it must no longer be a "satellite of Moscow" but a free nation

Boris Johnson (Photo by ERA/ANDY RAIN)

Paris and London must immediately authorize Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russia using SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles, while NATO allies must provide security guarantees and declare when Ukraine will join the alliance, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Instagram.

"As we approach the 1,000th day of Ukraine's struggle for freedom, we salute their incredible bravery in the face of the most cynical and unprincipled active aggression in Europe since WWII... On this bitter anniversary, it is time for the friends of Ukraine to draw up a plan—not just to keep Ukraine from losing, but to ensure a Ukrainian victory," he wrote.

Johnson welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to approve Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles and urged France and the UK to follow suit.

"Now is the time, furthermore, to give the Ukrainians the financial firepower to survive and win this conflict, with a $500 billion lend-lease style loan which they will amply be able to repay," the post read.

Finally, Johnson emphasized the need to determine Ukraine's future, insisting it must no longer be a "satellite of Moscow" but a free, independent, sovereign, and democratic European nation.

"That means we must have the courage and logic to give the Ukrainians the security guarantee that they need and announce a date in the near future by which Ukraine will join NATO. Taken together, these measures will persuade Putin of what has been obvious ever since he invaded: that he has made a gigantic mistake and that he will never conquer the Ukrainian people. It is only once the Kremlin has truly absorbed this message that peace will return to Ukraine," the former prime minister concluded.





