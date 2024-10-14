Borrell: Zelenskyy to present Victory Plan at upcoming European Council meeting

The next European Council meeting at the level of heads of state and government is scheduled for October 17-18 in Brussels

Josep Borrell (Photo by Julien Warnand/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon present his Victory Plan to the European Union leaders, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced during a briefing.

Borrell said the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on October 14 began with a discussion with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"We started our Foreign Affairs Council with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, who debriefed us on the situation on the battlefield. The Minister commented on some elements of the Victory Plan that President Zelenskyy will present to the next European Council," Borrell stated.

He added that the meeting also addressed "how to advance the Peace Formula."

"There is a strategic logic in strengthening Ukraine, politically and militarily, to force Putin to go to negotiations, although I have to confess it looks like a very distant prospect," Borrell said.

The next European Council meeting, involving heads of state and government, is set for October 17-18 in Brussels. It will cover topics including the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, migration, and other issues, as noted on the European Council's website.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced in his evening video address that Ukraine plans to present a strategy to all its European partners this week, aimed at "compelling Russia to bring this war to a just end."

"Of course, the Victory Plan will be made public. Moreover, along with the initial response we have received from our partners," the president said.