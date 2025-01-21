Both Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessions to end war – State Secretary Rubio

Immediately after being approved, the new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that both sides would have to make concessions

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA)

Newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that while he cannot set a timeline for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war, both sides will need to make concessions for a resolution, CNN reports.

Speaking to journalists after his confirmation by the Senate, Rubio described such concessions as a "natural part of solving the problem" while also labeling Russia as the aggressor.

"We want the war to end. That's entirely understandable. You've heard what the president has said; he wants to be a president who promotes peace and ends conflicts… These are difficult things. I can't set a timeline… When you end a conflict between two sides, neither of which can achieve their maximum goals, each side will have to make some concessions," Rubio said.

However, Rubio did not specify what concessions Ukraine might have to make.

"We won't get ahead of ourselves by talking about negotiations and what these negotiations should look like at this level and with these stakes. It's best to conduct them through diplomatic channels rather than public forums," he added.

When asked how soon a ceasefire could be achieved, Rubio said it would be a top priority for Trump, suggesting it could happen "almost immediately."

"In fact, some of this has already begun. You can expect that some foundations have already been laid, but it will be difficult. I mean, this is a complex and bloody conflict, and it needs to be ended," he stated.

Earlier, Rubio echoed Trump's position, stating that the "conflict has reached a stalemate" and needs to be resolved.

On January 15, Rubio had already indicated that both Russia and Ukraine would need to be willing to make concessions to end the war.