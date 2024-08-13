Britain does not allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Kursk Oblast – The Telegraph

However, the position on the use of missiles does not depend only on Britain, as they are produced jointly with France

Storm Shadow. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

The British government does not give Ukraine approval for the use of Storm Shadow missiles on the territory of Kursk Oblast, reported The Telegraph with reference to the words of an informed source in the government.

The UK government has not given Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles in Kursk Oblast, the interlocutor of the newspaper said: "There has been no change."

Former British tank commander Hamish de Bretton-Gordon noted that these long-range missiles are capable of hitting "rail heads and key roads coming into Kursk, plus any airfields within 100 miles (around 160 km)."

He also added that permission to use these missiles would show the determination of the West in supporting Ukraine.

Journalists noted that the position on the use of missiles depends not only on Britain, because Storm Shadow is produced jointly with France, so Paris also has the right to vote on the conditions of their use.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly acknowledged for the first time the presence of the Defense Forces on the territory of Kursk Oblast.

On August 12, at a meeting of the General Headquarters, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian troops had taken control of about 1,000 square kilometers of territory in Kursk Oblast.

Kursk Region (Map: Deepstate)

On August 6, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly breached the border in Kursk Oblast.

Overnight on August 9, a "counter-terrorist operation" regime was introduced in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts of the Russian Federation.

On August 12, a video appeared on the Facebook page of the 225th separate assault battalion, allegedly from the village of Daryino, in the Sudzha district of Kursk Oblast. In it, fighters remove the Russian flag from an administrative building.

On the same day, Russia officially recognized the loss of 28 settlements in Kursk Oblast.