Britain is developing a new long-range ballistic missile for Ukraine

London plans to develop a Nightfall missile for Kyiv with a range of about 500 km

John Healy (Photo: ERA)

The United Kingdom plans to develop new Nightfall tactical ballistic missiles to enhance Kyiv's long-range capabilities in Russia's war against Ukraine. About reported on the official website of the UK government.

"With a 200-kilogram high-explosive warhead, high-precision production of 10 systems per month, and a maximum price of £800,000 ($1.07 million) per missile, Nightfall aims to provide Ukraine with a powerful, cost-effective long-range strike option with minimal external export controls," the government said.

The system can be launched from different vehicles, launch several missiles in quick succession, and leave the position within minutes. This will allow Ukrainian forces to strike before Russian forces can respond. The missile will be designed to operate in conditions of increased threat and strong electromagnetic interference.

The government noted that the project's goal is to award a £9 million ($12.08 million) development contract to three industry teams to design, develop, and deliver the first three rockets within 12 months for test launches.

Detailed requirements for Nightfall were provided to industry partners on December 19, 2025, who signed the necessary confidentiality and security agreements. The deadline for Nightfall development proposals is February 9, 2026, and development contracts are expected to be awarded in March 2026.

Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom John Healy said that Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities demonstrate the beliefs of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of impunity. He emphasized that London is ready to provide Ukraine with modern weapons for defense.

According to Luke Pollard, the Minister of Defense Preparedness and Industry, the new British long-range missiles will allow Ukraine to stay in the fight and create "another cause for concern" for Putin. He also confirmed that the UK will continue to support Ukraine in 2026.