Britain is secretly preparing for the threat of attack from Russia

The UK is rewriting its 20-year-old strategy for dealing with a potential war, likely in the event of an attack by Russia, The Telegraph reports.

The secret plan will include scenarios in which the country is subjected to missile strikes, nuclear attacks or large-scale cyber interventions. The government has already simulated a situation in which a hostile state simultaneously launches a missile and cyber attack on critical facilities: gas terminals, nuclear power plants, undersea cables and transportation infrastructure.

Under the plan, the country would be divided into 12 control zones. In the event of an attack, the Cabinet, military officers, and judges with special powers would be responsible for coordinating action.

The plan also includes stockpiling food and resources, restricting the use of communications, and moving the government into bunkers.

"The UK has robust contingency plans in place for a range of potential emergencies," a government spokesman said.

Energy facilities are of particular concern. Attacks on five nuclear power plants could have "significant long-term consequences for security, health, the environment and the economy."

The plan also includes informing the population: the BBC will be instructed to broadcast survival instructions, and the most valuable works of art will be evacuated to Scotland.

The Ministry of Defense stated that it is considering creating an analogue of Israel's Iron Dome for missile defense, and from 2027 the defense budget will reach 2.5% of GDP.

"If the first night of the war in Ukraine had taken place in the UK, Russian missiles would have penetrated British defenses," a senior Royal Air Force official said.

Among other threats being discussed in the government are hypersonic missiles from Russia, China, and Iran, capable of bypassing existing air defense systems.

On April 7, it was reported that Europe wants to create a fund for weapons purchases.

On April 10, Britain named four goals for Ukraine at a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."

On April 11, it was reported that Britain was considering a five-year plan to deploy a contingent in Ukraine.