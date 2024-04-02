British intelligence shows how Russia is trying to hide its aircraft from attacks – photo

The UK intelligence believes that Russia resorted to such actions after successful Ukrainian strikes on air bases

Airfield in the occupied Crimea (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

Due to successful Ukrainian strikes on military targets, Russia was forced to use several methods to hide its aircraft at air bases, according to an intelligence report by the British Ministry of Defense.

The report states that at the Kirovske Airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians painted fighter jets on the concrete to confuse Ukrainian targeting systems. Such paintings have been noticed at least on 12 other Russian air bases.

However, Russian helicopters regularly land on the painted decoy fighter silhouettes, completely ruining the deception attempt, according to British intelligence.

Intelligence of Great Britain

"This also reveals the true order of battle or aircraft strength at these airbases, which Russia is likely trying to mask from Ukraine's intelligence picture," the report says.

The spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, refused to comment to LIGA.net on the effectiveness of such a practice.

