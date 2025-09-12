British Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit

In an interview, he said that he was invited by the Ukrainian authorities

Prince Harry (Photo: EPA/NEIL HALL)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrived in Kyiv on September 12 for an unannounced visit. He said he wants to do "everything possible" to help rehabilitate thousands of wounded soldiers, reports The Guardian.

During the visit, the prince will visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II and is expected to meet with 200 veterans. He is also scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine with the team of his Invictus Games Foundation. According to him, they intend to discuss in detail new initiatives to support the rehabilitation of the wounded, with the aim of eventually providing assistance in all parts of the country.

In an interview with The Guardian during an overnight train to Kyiv, the Duke of Sussex said that he cannot stop the war, but he can do everything he can to help the military's recovery process.

"We can continue to humanize the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep this in mind all the time. I hope this trip will help people realize this, because it is easy to lose sensitivity to what is happening," he said .

According to Harry, he was initially invited by Olga Rudneva, CEO of the Superhumans trauma center. He visited it in April 2025, but a few months ago he met Rudneva by chance in New York and asked how he could help .

"She replied: "You make the biggest impact when you come to Kyiv." I had to coordinate this with my wife and the British government to make sure everything was okay. Then the official invitation came," said the British prince .

He noted that in Lviv, where he visited in April, "there are almost no traces of war".

"This is so far to the west. This is the first time we will see the real destruction caused by the war," Harry told reporters .