The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces announced this after a conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of United Kingdom, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram)

The United Kingdom is exploring its own proposals to enable Ukraine to strike Russian military targets deep inside Russia. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this following a conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the United Kingdom, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

"We separately discussed the possibilities of striking the enemy's military targets in operational and strategic depth. Currently, the British side is working on its own proposals within the framework of the practical implementation of the victory plan," Syrskyi said.

The commander also drew Britain's attention to violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes committed by Russian forces, including strikes on critical infrastructure and mass attacks of civilian objects.

Syrskyi stressed that the main areas of cooperation between Ukraine and Britain remain the supply of military equipment and weapons, the training of military personnel, and improving the effectiveness of high-tech strike capabilities.

On October 14, 2024, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak stated that some military points of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan include requests to Western allies, specifically for permission to launch long-range strikes with American and British missiles.

Today, the president is set to present the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian parliament.