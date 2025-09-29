Brussels supports a plan to override Hungary's veto in the accession process of Ukraine and Moldova

The opening of the negotiating clusters will not require the votes of all EU members, but this condition will remain for accession, Politico writes

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The European Commission has welcomed the plan of the head of the European Council Antonio Costa, which would allow to override Hungary's veto and continue the process of Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU. This was reported by the EC spokesperson for enlargement Guillaume Mercier, , according to Politico.

"The possibility of empowering the Council to make decisions by a qualified majority may be considered for certain intermediate stages of the enlargement process," the official said .

Read also Nine Lessons Europe Learned from the War for Ukraine's Independence

According to the Costa proposal, which Politico previously reported, citing its sources, a qualified majority of countries would vote to open accession negotiating clusters for Ukraine and Moldova. Current rules require all 27 EU member states to agree on each stage of accession.

Although the European Council President's plan still requires the support of all EU states to approve the final accession, lowering the threshold for starting negotiations could speed up the process and reduce frustration in Kyiv and Chisinau, Politico notes.

According to the newspaper, such a move would help candidates such as Ukraine and Moldova launch reforms to align with EU standards, even if one or two member states officially oppose the start of negotiations .

Media reports indicate that European diplomats see the proposal as a way to overcome persistent obstacles from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban , whose veto has stalled the accession process of Ukraine and Moldova.

"When a country is held back without objective reasons, despite meeting the criteria, the credibility of the entire enlargement process is jeopardized," Mercier said .

While the Commission supports efforts to speed up the accession process, it emphasized that any decision to move forward with membership negotiations remains ultimately with the bloc's members.

"It's really up to the member states to decide what steps to take next, and we hope to open the first cluster as soon as possible," the EU spokesperson added .