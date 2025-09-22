"We cannot be hostages". Lithuanian Foreign Minister says he is looking for a Plan B for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kęstutis Budris (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

The European Union is looking for alternative solutions to open negotiating clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU in the wake of Hungary's veto. This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys in an interview with Evropeiska Pravda.

When asked if there was a way to speed up Ukraine's European integration in the face of the Hungarian veto, the minister answered in the affirmative. According to him, the priority is the unanimous consent of the EU members to enlargement. But the principle underlying the enlargement process – that progress depends on the achievements of the candidate – is now undermined.

Budris emphasized that Ukraine fully meets the criteria for moving forward. This is the conclusion of the European Commission, and no one questions it, but Hungary is constantly manipulating its veto.

"They are disrupting and compromising the enlargement process itself. Their actions are very destructive because they undermine the roots and foundations of the European Union as an organization. I would like to emphasize once again: we are striving to get 27 votes, but until this happens, we are looking for alternative solutions," the Minister added.

The head of Lithuanian diplomacy emphasizes that it is a plan B.

"We cannot be held hostage [by Hungary's veto], and there are ways to move forward," he said.

Budris said that during the Danish presidency there is an opportunity and time to move to informal stages, which will be formally finalized later. The current enlargement methodology allows for such an approach.

"These steps will demonstrate our respect for EU rules and will help the reform process in Ukraine. It will also allow us to preserve the resources mobilized by the European Commission and to keep the attention of the member states," he concluded.