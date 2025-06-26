Orban said that the majority of Hungarians voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister plans to use so-called national poll data against Ukraine at EU summit

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the results of a propaganda national poll Voks2025 on Ukraine's accession to the EU on the eve of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels. The absolute majority of Hungarians voted against, Orban said .

The Hungarian Prime Minister reported that over 2.1 million Hungarians voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, which is 95% of all those who took part in the survey.

"2 million 168 thousand of our compatriots voted not to risk Ukraine's accession to the EU. This is 95% of all valid votes," he wrote.

Orban promised to use the Voks202 results at the EU summit in Brussels to justify why Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Today, I will say with the voice of over two million Hungarians at the hearing that Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the European Union," he said.

The leader of the opposition Hungarian party Tisza, Peter Magyar, questioned the voting results.

"The results of Voks2025 were only 95%, although 105% was discussed," he commented .

As the Hungarian publication Telex notes , during Voks2025, the Hungarian authorities used administrative resources and were able to falsify the voting results.