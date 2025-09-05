Trump promised to work on unblocking Ukraine's accession to the EU – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

US President Donald Trump has promised to work to unblock the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with the head of the European Council Antonio Costa in Uzhhorod.

The Head of State said that Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka had recently visited Hungary. This shows that there is contact between the teams.

"Unfortunately, we state that it is Hungary that is blocking this process, but we also state that no one has stopped our steps forward. We are doing this legally and in fact," Zelensky emphasized.

He added that Ukraine is doing everything the European Commission recommends. Therefore, he does not see that there is a basis for any reproaches from Budapest. At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready for dialogue, including meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"President Trump has heard the signal from our side regarding the blockade. President Trump, America supports Ukraine in the European Union. I think he understands, but he does not understand why Hungary is blocking, because there are no reasons for blocking, although I think he understands other political reasons," the head of state said.

He noted that the United States and "Trump told me that they will work to unblock this process on their part for Ukraine, to help Ukraine".