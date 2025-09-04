Trump 'very unhappy' that Europe buys Russian oil, mentions Slovakia and Hungary, Zelenskyy says

The head of state recalled how the two countries "complained" to the US President about Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump raised the issue of Slovakia and Hungary buying Russian oil during a call with European partners and the head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with his French colleague, Emmanuel Macron.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump is "very unhappy" that Europe is buying Russian oil: "Among other things, there are two countries [that do this], we know that they are Hungary and Slovakia."

"But I want to remind everyone that when Russia attacked our energy sector, and we responded by attacking their energy sector, which is where they make money and then spend it on weapons, it was these two countries that complained to president Trump that Ukraine was 'like this, it reduces the possibility of getting the oil they need,'" the Ukrainian leader said.

He emphasized that Ukraine "found this kind of sanctions" through strikes on Russian infrastructure.

"But, of course, I am glad that today the United States is absolutely openly naming these countries and saying that they are helping the Russian war machine. And we all need to stop it," Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Macron called it "good" that Trump and his team mentioned Slovakia and Hungary's choice to continue buying Russian oil during the call: "Because sometimes these countries have defended their position based on their closeness to the American administration."