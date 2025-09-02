Brussels reacts to Fico-Putin meeting

Robert Fico and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Meeting in China between the prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico and a Russian dictator Vladimir Putin took place exclusively within the framework of bilateral relations, but EU members must respect the bloc's common position. This was told to the correspondent of LIGA.net at Brussels by European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper.

"Prime minister Fico’s meeting with president Putin takes place, exclusively, in the framework of the bilateral relations between Slovakia and Russia. Any bilateral contacts by any EU Member State should respect of course EU positions and policies, where we keep relations to the necessary minimum and isolate Russia internationally," the official said.

She noted that this policy is based on the unanimous decision of all 27 EU members, including Slovakia.

Hipper also reminded that the International Criminal Court in the Hague has issued arrest warrant to Putin for his involvement in the forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.