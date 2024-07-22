Budanov: Farion died for Ukrainian position. Enemy seeks to use any tools

Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence states this is a challenge for society and a crime against Ukrainians' fundamental rights and freedoms

Funeral of Iryna Farion (Photo: Andriy Sadovyi, Telegram)

Former MP and linguist Iryna Farion died for her Ukrainian position, and this is a challenge for the entire society, as was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR).

On the day of Farion's funeral, Budanov wrote: "The cold-blooded murder of a well-known linguist is a challenge to the entire Ukrainian society, a crime against the fundamental rights and freedoms of Ukrainians. This tragedy has once again demonstrated that the enemy seeks to use any tools to divide our nation."

The HUR chief emphasized, that Ukrainians have no right to forget that, despite differences in political positions, the right to an opinion and the right to defend one's beliefs are sacred.

"This is the foundation of our freedom, and anyone who encroaches on it must be punished. Iryna Farion died for the Ukrainian position. We have no right to tolerate such crimes and will continue to defend Ukraine – both at the front and within our state," he wrote.

