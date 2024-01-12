Budanov on "fatigue" from Ukraine: When Muscovites come to you, you will take care of them

Budanov stated that Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine but also against all NATO countries

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

In an interview with Le Monde newspaper, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, warned Western countries of "fatigue" from the war against Ukraine.

Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine but also against NATO countries, Budanov said.

He noted that Moscow's propaganda has been talking about this since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"Those who abroad think they are 'tired' of Ukraine will have to take care of the Muscovites when they come to occupy their own territories," Budanov said.

In the same interview, the head of intelligence said that Russia is "not starving," despite the sanctions of Western countries, and also called for strikes on key sectors of the occupier country's economy.

