Russia has ‘enough’ missiles to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, def int chief says

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov believes that Russia has "enough capabilities" to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which last year led to rolling blackouts and heating issues.

Speaking to Ukrainian Pravda, a Ukrainian news media outlet, Mr Budanov said he believed Russians’ plans had not changed and they would continue to attack energy facilities this season.

He added that Russia has "enough means" as missile strikes have been limited recently.

"The enemy has restored some stockpiles. This stockpile is not very significant, but it is enough to create very real problems not only for our energy sector, but also for the oil and gas industry, industrial enterprises, and military facilities," Ukraine’s defence intelligence chief said.

For Ukraine, he explained, the key problem is the lack of air defence.

Mr Budanov, however, hinted at Ukraine’s possible retaliation, floating the idea of "perhaps temporary" blackouts in Moscow.

"This is a completely logical phenomenon, when you take some ugly steps, sooner or later it will come back to haunt you," he concluded.

The Ukrainian energy ministry assumes that Russia will resume attacks on the energy infrastructure with the onset of cold weather. It hopes to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian power system in cooperation with international partners.

