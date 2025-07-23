Budanov: There are no enemies of Ukraine on Trump's team, and aid is part of US national interests

Budanov noted that Trump was never an opponent of Ukraine, and his position is changing under the influence of circumstances.

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: LIGA.net)

Among the representatives of the US President's team Donald Trump There are no individuals hostile to Ukraine. This was stated by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Lieutenant General... Kyrylo Budanov told / explained / narrated in an interview with Kyiv Post.

According to him, there are people who are skeptical about the aid provided to Ukraine. But there are also those who consider such aid clearly insufficient.

Budanov noted that such politicians include Senator Marco Rubio and the Special Envoy of the President of the United States Kit Kellogg.

"Their position is absolutely clear – assistance to Ukraine is part of the national interests of the United States. Therefore, it must continue and increase both quantitatively and qualitatively," said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Commenting on Trump's own position on Ukraine, Budanov noted that it is not hostile and changes under the influence of circumstances or new information.

"He was never an opponent of Ukraine. We must not forget that we received the first batches of American weapons during his first term. The point is that his position should be not just pro-Ukrainian, but also intelligently pro-American. He primarily defends the interests of his country. We may like it or not – but it was, is, and will be," said Budanov.

Separately, Budanov emphasized that Ukraine can and should influence the decisions of the US president through diplomacy, using contacts within his circle.

"...this is what influenced the evolution of his position regarding aid to Ukraine. Recently, a balance has been found between the interests of Ukraine and the United States," summarized the head of Ukrainian intelligence.