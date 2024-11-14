'Cautiously optimistic'. FM Sybiha and Blinken discuss strikes on Russia and integration into NATO

The United States consistently does not give Ukraine such a permission and still opposes inviting Kyiv to the Alliance

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of long-range strikes on Russia and NATO integration after discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We also discussed the issue of long-range strikes on military targets on Russian territory and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine – and here we are also cautiously optimistic," Sybiha said on national television.

The lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons and the invitation to NATO are part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

The United States and other partners have consistently not given Ukraine permission to launch long-range strikes on Russia using the weapons they provide within the framework of military aid. However, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has confirmed that Ukraine can launch such strikes with its own domestically produced drones, and this method has already demonstrated its effectiveness.

Additionally, Washington does not currently support Kyiv's invitation to NATO. In particular, the permanent representative of the U.S. to the Alliance, Julianne Smith, stated that NATO is not yet ready for such an invitation.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby stated that Ukraine's future is in the Alliance, but the current priority is to ensure that Kyiv can win the war.

In September 2024, Zelenskyy's spokesperson said that there is still no final permission from partners for long-range strikes with their weapons deep into Russia, but Ukraine continues to work on this.

In November, Blinken stated that Biden intends to strengthen support for Ukraine in the final months before handing over power to Trump.